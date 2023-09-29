A Houston man was found stabbed to death on Thursday in the 8200 block of Garden Parks Drive.

Around 4:05 p.m., officers from the Houston Police Department responded to a call about the victim, officials say.

Upon arriving, police learned the person had been transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

The officials from HCA pronounced the victim dead, according to police.

Police say the victim and a male suspect got into an argument in the driveway of the home.

The suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the victim, according to authorities.

Officials say the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is still verifying the victim's identity.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30 years of age.

Police say he was last seen driving away in a white, four-door Alfa Romeo sedan with paper license plates.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.