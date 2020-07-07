Houston mourns as Vanessa Guillen investigation is underway

Fort Hood has officially confirmed that the remains found last week along the San Leon River are those of Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

Authorities saying that much needs to be done into this investigation, but that today they wanted to honor her.

"Vanessa Guillen was a warrior, highly trained, and proficient in her duties," said Colonel Ralph Overland. "She embodied all the qualities that the American people expect and rely on our soldiers to be to defend our country. She was strong, courageous, and caring."

Leadership at Fort Hood has taken much criticism about their handling of Vanessa Guilien disappearance, which occurred on April 22. Although it wasn’t addressed in Monday’s press conference they offered their condolences, and support to her family during this time.

Meanwhile, back in Houston, there are now three murals honoring Vanessa. Crowds gathering at each site to light candles, leave flowers, and demand action.

"I think there needs to be a reformation of the entire system so that it doesn’t even start from the beginning," Yony Matute, who visited one of the murals tells FOX 26.

"I want sexual harassment to be taken seriously, because so many lives, so many stuff has been taken away," Tela Verenga says while laying flowers at the mural site.

Vanessa told her family that she was being sexually harassed at the army base, but didn’t give much information.

Spc. Aaron David Robinson (Fort Hood)

Specialist Aaron Robinson committed suicide last week when police approached him in connection with Vanessa’s murder.

Cecily Aguilar was arrested and charged for assisting Robinson with disposing of Vanessa’s body.

Aguilar faces up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to tamper with evidence and five years of supervised release if she is found guilty. The charge carries a $250,000 fine.

Fort Hood says that they will assist in all investigations into Vanessa’s murder and wanted to send a message to all members of the army.

“First and foremost we will honor Vanessa and her memory as part of our army. She is part of our history and she will not be forgotten," Major General Scott Efflandt of Fort Hood said. "Second, we will assist the US district attorney Western division as they take the lead in investigating and prosecuting those associated with Vanessa’s murder. Third, we will complete the ongoing investigation of sexual harassment and take actions against those findings ... To the victims of sexual harassment and assault we hear you, we believe you, and I encourage you to come forward. The army will not stop its efforts to eradicate sexual harassment, sexual assault until it no longer exists in all formations.”