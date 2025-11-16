The Brief A motorcycle rider died in a crash on SH 249 near Greens Road. Police say the motorcyclist crashed into a suspected stolen backhoe. The person driving the backhoe then abandoned the machine and left the scene, police say.



A motorcyclist died after crashing into a backhoe that police suspect was stolen. Police say the person driving the backhoe then fled the scene.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of SH 249, near Greens Road.

Police say the motorcycle rider struck the back of a backhoe that they believe was stolen from a construction site.

The backhoe continued into a ditch, where the driver abandoned it, police say.

The motorcyclist died in the crash.

Police are investigating the incident as a failure to stop and render aid case.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist has not been identified. There is no description of the person police believe was driving the backhoe.