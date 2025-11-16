Houston motorcycle crash involving backhoe leaves 1 dead on SH 249
HOUSTON - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a backhoe that police suspect was stolen. Police say the person driving the backhoe then fled the scene.
Deadly motorcycle crash
What we know:
The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of SH 249, near Greens Road.
Police say the motorcycle rider struck the back of a backhoe that they believe was stolen from a construction site.
The backhoe continued into a ditch, where the driver abandoned it, police say.
The motorcyclist died in the crash.
Police are investigating the incident as a failure to stop and render aid case.
What we don't know:
The motorcyclist has not been identified. There is no description of the person police believe was driving the backhoe.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.