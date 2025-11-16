Expand / Collapse search

Houston motorcycle crash involving backhoe leaves 1 dead on SH 249

By
Published  November 16, 2025 11:47am CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Houston news today: Power plant fire; teen shot; SNAP benefits

Houston news today: Power plant fire; teen shot; SNAP benefits

Top stories and weather updates from the Houston area including a fire burning at a decommissioned electrical plant near San Leon, a shooting that injured a teen, and the latest on SNAP benefits.

The Brief

    • A motorcycle rider died in a crash on SH 249 near Greens Road.
    • Police say the motorcyclist crashed into a suspected stolen backhoe.
    • The person driving the backhoe then abandoned the machine and left the scene, police say.

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a backhoe that police suspect was stolen. Police say the person driving the backhoe then fled the scene.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of SH 249, near Greens Road.

Police say the motorcycle rider struck the back of a backhoe that they believe was stolen from a construction site.

The backhoe continued into a ditch, where the driver abandoned it, police say.

The motorcyclist died in the crash.

Police are investigating the incident as a failure to stop and render aid case.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist has not been identified. There is no description of the person police believe was driving the backhoe.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

HoustonHarris County