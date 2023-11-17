A firefighter and a civilian have been taken to the hospital after a fire in Montrose, the Houston Fire Department says.

Fire officials say they received a report of a construction site on fire in the 1800 block of Kipling Street on Friday morning.

One civilian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A firefighter was also taken to the emergency room with an ankle injury, HFD says.

The fire has been extinguished and seemed to have been caused by a natural gas rupture, officials later said.

CenterPoint Energy gave us this statement:

A CenterPoint Energy natural gas line in the Montrose area was accidentally struck by a third-party unrelated to CenterPoint Energy or the company’s operations. Our crews responded and collaborated with first responders to secure the area and safely turn off the natural gas. The fire has been extinguished and we are in the process of restoring natural gas as soon as possible. Safety remains our top priority in all activities. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we have worked to make the scene safe and restore operations.