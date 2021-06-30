Houston mom killed by stray bullet while in Maryland for son's U.S. Naval Academy ceremony

Supporters are rallying around a local family after a Houston mother was shot to death in Maryland. Michelle Cummings and her husband were there for their son’s induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.

After attending naval prep school last year, Wednesday night is when Leonard "Trey" Cummings, III was scheduled to take part in a special ceremony, Induction Day, at the main campus of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Michelle Cummings was supposed to be there, but she was shot by a stray bullet and killed.

"Please pray for Trey," cries family friend Shiri Ndang.

The Navy recruit has enjoyed life with his mom right by his side. She was even President of the Westfield High School Football Booster Club in Spring ISD when he played there before graduating in 2020.

"She was definitely his biggest cheerleader, fan, supporter and he felt the same way about his mother," says family friend Veranna Phillips.

"Her son was recruited to be an offensive lineman and my son played offensive line at the naval academy. My son graduated in 2019," Ndang adds.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

So, as one of the organizers of the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2025 Football Parents Group, Mrs. Cummings met up with Ndang and several other naval moms just two weeks ago.

"She and her husband drove up from Houston to Dallas on June 13. We had a very pleasant and productive meeting," explains Ndang.

On Sunday, the Houston couple arrived in Annapolis and met up with other naval football parents for dinner Monday. Then after midnight on Tuesday, Mrs. Cummings was sitting on a patio at their hotel and was struck by a stray bullet that was fired from a completely different street.

"That could have been any one of us. I have sat in that same courtyard with my husband and other parents," says Ndang.

"She was the ultimate definition of a mother, a friend, just a genuinely good person," adds Phillips.

"Their son has been accepted into the Naval Academy. His family travels from Houston, Texas. This should have been the highlight of their summer to take their son to an induction ceremony," says Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson.

Now the U.S. Naval Academy Ceremony, the very thing the team mom was in town for, will be one of her son's only events she’s ever missed.

"She’s not here, but her spirit will remain here with us," says Phillips.

"Michelle is going to be there with them. It is the start of their journey and we’re here for support. It’s going to be a proud moment, but it’s going to be a sad moment. Michelle will be beaming and smiling from heaven because this is her baby’s dream," says Ndang.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Just two hours before the 7 p.m. ceremony, we received word from the Naval Academy that Trey will not take part in tonight's swearing-in after all.

Friends are helping the family raise money to have Michelle's body transported to Louisiana, where she’s originally from, for the funeral.

Advertisement

Police are still searching for the gunman.