The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly man who was last seen on Monday morning.

Officials are looking for 70-year-old Lawrence Edward Robinson.

Officials said he was last seen leaving his home in the 7100 block of Osage Street around 1 a.m. Monday.

Robinson is described as a Black male, 5'10" tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and blue jeans with a hat that had the Texas symbol on it.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police at (713) 884-3131 or Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840.