Two suspects were caught red-handed burglarizing a neighborhood cluster mailbox in west Harris County, officials say.

Marquice Dale, 19, and Jeremiah Gamez,18, are facing charges related to mail theft and evading arrest. Dale has been charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. There's a possibility of federal charges for mail theft as well.

Deputies say they caught the two suspects illegally opening mailboxes on Sunday night in the 21300 block of Provincial Blvd in Katy. Due to a series of mail burglaries in the area, deputies from Constable Ted Heap's Strategic Response Unit, working alongside the US Postal Inspection Service, conducted surveillance of the area.

When the deputies approached, the suspects ran from the scene. After a brief chase, they were arrested and taken into custody.

Authorities say Dale and Gamez were found with multiple trash bags filled with stolen mail. They also had illegal narcotics and a firearm. The stolen mail was handed over to the U.S. Postal Inspector's office.

