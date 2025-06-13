Missing man last seen in southeast Houston

The Brief Matthew Sanchez was last seen Wednesday on Sabo Road. Sanchez is 5'5", last seen wearing blue jeans and carrying a clear bag. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-884-3131).



Houston police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than two days.

Houston missing person: Matthew Lynel Sanchez

What we know:

According to police, 25-year-old Matthew Lynel Sanchez was last seen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 10600 block of Sabo Road, near I-45 and Fuqua Street.

Police describe Sanchez as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet and five inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Sanchez was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and carrying a clear bag.

Police say Sanchez may be autistic.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what shirt Matthew Sanchez was wearing or where he was possibly going.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Matthew Sanchez's whereabouts can call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131. Tips can also be directed to the HPD Missing Persons Unit by calling 832-394-1840.