Houston Miller Outdoor Theatre's season finale features giant Earth Harps

The Miller Outdoor Theater is set to end its season with a bang, as it prepares for a record-breaking performance featuring two giant Earth Harps.

The group responsible for this incredible spectacle gathered Friday to fine-tune the massive strings in preparation for tomorrow's show.

Setting up the giant Earth Harps for Saturdays performance.

Houston residents have been eagerly anticipating this event, and it's not hard to see why. Over 4,000 feet of strings were used to create the enormous harp right here in our city.

In fact, this extraordinary instrument has earned a place in the Guinness World Records for being the longest playable stringed instrument ever made.

The season finale promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., the Miller Outdoor Theater will come alive with the mesmerizing sounds of these two giant Earth Harps. The combination of their sheer size and the skillful musicians who will be playing them is sure to create a truly unique and awe-inspiring performance.

For those unfamiliar with the Earth Harp, it is a musical instrument created by William Close, an innovative artist known for his groundbreaking work in the field of sound sculpture. The instrument consists of long strings that are attached to various structures, allowing the performer to manipulate and play them with incredible precision. The Earth Harp has gained international acclaim for its ability to produce hauntingly beautiful and ethereal sounds. Its sheer size and the immersive experience it provides have captivated audiences around the world.

