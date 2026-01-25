Expand / Collapse search

Houston METRO changes, suspensions during winter weather

Published  January 25, 2026 4:16pm CST
Houston Winter Storm 2026
The Brief

    • METRO services are being restricted due to winter weather in Houston.
    • Changes have been listed for Sunday and Monday. Tuesday services will be determined in the near future.
    • Anyone who needs transpiration help can call 311.

HOUSTON - Houston METRO is limiting its transportation services for safety purposes due to the wintry weather that came in overnight.

Houston METRO changes due to winter weather

What we know:

METRO has listed the following changes for Sunday and Monday

Sunday, Jan .25

  • Trains are running at reduced frequency.
  • All other services and HOV lanes are closed.
  • METROLift will only run for emergency medical trips, if conditions allow it.

Monday, Jan. 26

  • Trans will continue running at reduced frequency.
  • All local bus services, Park & Ride services, and HOV lanes will remain closed.
  • METROLift will only run for emergency medical trips, if conditions allow it.

What we don't know:

Service changes have not been announced yet for Tuesday. METRO will make an announcement depending on weather conditions.

What you can do:

Anyone who needs transpiration or help to find a warming center can call 311 for support.

The Source: Houston METRO

