Houston METRO changes, suspensions during winter weather

Houston METRO is limiting its transportation services for safety purposes due to the wintry weather that came in overnight.

Houston METRO changes due to winter weather

What we know:

METRO has listed the following changes for Sunday and Monday

Sunday, Jan .25

Trains are running at reduced frequency.

All other services and HOV lanes are closed.

METROLift will only run for emergency medical trips, if conditions allow it.

Monday, Jan. 26

Trans will continue running at reduced frequency.

All local bus services, Park & Ride services, and HOV lanes will remain closed.

METROLift will only run for emergency medical trips, if conditions allow it.

What we don't know:

Service changes have not been announced yet for Tuesday. METRO will make an announcement depending on weather conditions.

What you can do:

Anyone who needs transpiration or help to find a warming center can call 311 for support.