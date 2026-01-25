Houston METRO changes, suspensions during winter weather
HOUSTON - Houston METRO is limiting its transportation services for safety purposes due to the wintry weather that came in overnight.
Houston METRO changes due to winter weather
What we know:
METRO has listed the following changes for Sunday and Monday
Sunday, Jan .25
- Trains are running at reduced frequency.
- All other services and HOV lanes are closed.
- METROLift will only run for emergency medical trips, if conditions allow it.
Monday, Jan. 26
- Trans will continue running at reduced frequency.
- All local bus services, Park & Ride services, and HOV lanes will remain closed.
- METROLift will only run for emergency medical trips, if conditions allow it.
What we don't know:
Service changes have not been announced yet for Tuesday. METRO will make an announcement depending on weather conditions.
What you can do:
Anyone who needs transpiration or help to find a warming center can call 311 for support.
The Source: Houston METRO