Houston METRO to continue law enforcement partnership after deadly deputy-involved shooting

The Brief A suspect was shot and killed by two deputies at a Houston METRORail station Wednesday night. METRO tells FOX 26 that the incident will not affect their partnership with law enforcement agencies. A previous METRO safety meeting noted North Houston as a primary area requiring more enforcement.



After Wednesday's deadly shooting involving deputies at a Houston METRORail station, METRO tells FOX 26 that there are no "immediate changes" to their partnership with law enforcement.

Deputy-involved METRO shooting

The backstory:

Houston Police said a suspect was shot and killed by two Harris County deputies at the Northline Transit Center along Fulton Street near East Crosstimbers Road.

Officials at the scene said the deputies were arresting a man who allegedly exposed himself on a train when a fight broke out. One of the deputies was stabbed, and both deputies shot at the suspect.

The suspect was later pronounced deceased.

The injured deputy was hospitalized, but was reportedly released that same night.

METRONow safety initiative

What's next:

FOX 26 reached out to METRO the following morning about whether Wednesday's shooting would impact METRO's safety initiative that was announced earlier this month. The announcement named the Harris County Sheriff's Office as a key partner for METRO Red Line, including the Northline station where the shooting happened.

METRO sent the following response to that question:

Dig deeper:

Houston METRO Police Chief Ban Tien presented a safety strategy on Jan. 14 for a Public Safety Committee meeting.

Chief Tien acknowledged that there weren't enough resources to put extra law enforcement at every stop, so his plan targets "hotspots" where the resources are most needed.

Mapping data identified North Houston as one of the primary areas that required extra enforcement.

Before the meeting, METRO officials issued a statement with "actionable changes" that are already in place. That includes METRO Police working with Houston Police and Harris County law enforcement for increased METRORail presence during peak hours.

