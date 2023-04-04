Houston METRO: Nearly 200,000 free rides provided on METRORail during Final Four Weekend in Houston

article

Fans who flocked to Houston for the NCAA Final Four games, as well as fan fest, took advantage of the free METRORail rides that were offered during Final Four weekend.

According to a release, nearly 200,000 rides were provided on the Red, Green and Purple lines from Friday, March 31 through Monday, April 3.

Riders used the METRORail to get to events at NRG Park, the George R. Brown Convention Center, Discovery Green Park, and more.

Officials said METRO police officers, fare inspectors and rail and bus supervisors worked alongside more than 200 Team METRO volunteers to provide assistance to customers.