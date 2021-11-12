Houston Metro is hiring, offering incentives for mechanics, bus drivers

Tens of thousands of residents ride Metro public transportation on a daily basis to travel throughout the Greater Houston area.

Houston Metro is currently hiring for bus operators mechanics. Newly hired bus drivers employed with Metro for six months will earn an incentive of up to $4000. They will even pay trainees to get their CDL.

Additionally, newly hired mechanics can earn an incentive of up to $8000. We recently participated in the Metro Traffic Reporter Rodeo to get a behind-the-scenes look at driving a 40-foot metro bus.

For more information on Metro careers visit their website.