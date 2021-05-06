Houston Methodist offering COVID-19 vaccines ahead of Sunday's Astros game
HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are teaming up with Houston Methodist to offer fans the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.
The vaccinations will be available from 11:10 a.m. until 1:10 p.m. at the Minute Maid Park Union Station.
Those interested are asked to pre-register if possible. However, walkups will also be able to receive a vaccine.
Officials said Pfizer vaccines will be distributed during the event.
