Houston Methodist offering COVID-19 vaccines ahead of Sunday's Astros game

The Houston Astros are teaming up with Houston Methodist to offer fans the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

The vaccinations will be available from 11:10 a.m. until 1:10 p.m. at the Minute Maid Park Union Station.

Those interested are asked to pre-register if possible. However, walkups will also be able to receive a vaccine.

Officials said Pfizer vaccines will be distributed during the event.

Click here if you'd like to pre-register.