Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help with finding the family of a male patient in Houston.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his late 50s to early 60s, around 5’11" tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.

The patient has brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. He also has tattoos of dice, a spider, and a bird on his left leg.

He was found in the parking lot of the La Casita Apartments in north side Houston earlier this month. The patient was admitted to Memorial Hermann on August 7.

Anyone who knows this man, or his family, is asked to contact the hospital at (713) 704-6214 or (713) 704-2543 (after 4:30 PM).