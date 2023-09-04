Houston Mayoral Debate: FOX 26's Anthony Antoine to moderate Tuesday event

FOX 26 Anchor Anthony Antoine will be moderating a debate being coordinated by several Houston organizations on Tuesday.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Phi Beta Signa Fraternity…Incorporated Xi Alpha Omega Chapter and the Allure Network coordinated a nonpartisan "Believe in the Power of Pearls and Blue" mayoral forum for candidates seeking elected positions as Mayor of the City of Houston.

The event aims to inform local communities about the priorities, views, and goals of candidates who will positively impact the city of Houston.

The following individuals have confirmed to attend the event: Council Member Robert Gallegos, Gilbert Garcia, Naoufal Houjami, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MJ Khan, Senator John Whitmire, Robin Williams, and Dr. Jack Christi.

A meet and greet will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5. The debate will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. from the Match Theater-Midtown Arts and Theater Center, located at 3400 Main Street, Room 2.