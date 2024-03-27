Houston Mayor John Whitmire has announced his intention to implement stricter regulations on short-term rentals within the city, citing recent reports of disturbances and safety issues.

The move comes after complaints from residents, particularly those in upscale areas like the Galleria and Museum Districts, about incidents such as sex parties and violence occurring in rental properties nearby.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Galleria condo owners alarmed by short-term rental issues: Drugs, public sex, and gunfire reported

Whitmire emphasized the need to address these issues, stating, "In the past, it's been overlooked. It's going to be a priority in my administration."

Concerns were raised during a City Council meeting on March 19, where residents shared harrowing experiences, including instances of gunfire that damaged homes and endangered lives.

The short-term rental industry has flourished in Houston, attracting property owners seeking to capitalize on the city's popularity as a destination. However, Whitmire believes that certain property owners, particularly those with multiple units in a single building, need to adhere to stricter regulations akin to those imposed on hotels. He emphasized the importance of enhancing safety measures and indicated that properties with repeated problems could face penalties.

"We want to enforce quality of life issues for Houstonians," Whitmire asserted, addressing potential legal challenges. "If bad actors want to sue us, we'll see you in court."

The city attorney is currently developing a plan to address these concerns, with initial steps focused on ensuring that multiple properties in a single building operate more like traditional hotels. Whitmire also intends to involve law enforcement agencies in enforcing these regulations.