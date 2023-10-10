Expand / Collapse search

Houston mayor race: UH poll shows Whitmire, Jackson Lee maintain commanding lead

Houston
Fresh polling in the race for Houston mayor indicates State Senator John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee remain well in front of the field and headed to a likely run-off.

Those numbers from the University of Houston Hobby School indicate Whitmire is attracting 34% and Jackson Lee pulling in 31% of likely voters with longtime Councilman Jack Christie and former Metro Chair Gilbert Garcia tied for third with 4% each.

Left: State Senator John Whitmire (Photo by Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images); Right: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Attorney Lee Kaplan registered 2% in the Hobby School polling with businessman MJ Khan and Councilman Robert Gallegos drawing in 1% each.

With 22% of Houston voters still undecided, the UH poll indicates a substantial majority would lean toward Whitmire in a likely run-off.

Meantime, in the race for city controller, former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins (29%) is leading former Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez (14%) and Councilman Dave Martin (8%) with nearly half of voters still unsure who they prefer.  

The November 7 election is 28 days away.