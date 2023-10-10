Fresh polling in the race for Houston mayor indicates State Senator John Whitmire and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee remain well in front of the field and headed to a likely run-off.

Those numbers from the University of Houston Hobby School indicate Whitmire is attracting 34% and Jackson Lee pulling in 31% of likely voters with longtime Councilman Jack Christie and former Metro Chair Gilbert Garcia tied for third with 4% each.

Left: State Senator John Whitmire (Photo by Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images); Right: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Attorney Lee Kaplan registered 2% in the Hobby School polling with businessman MJ Khan and Councilman Robert Gallegos drawing in 1% each.

With 22% of Houston voters still undecided, the UH poll indicates a substantial majority would lean toward Whitmire in a likely run-off.

Meantime, in the race for city controller, former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins (29%) is leading former Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez (14%) and Councilman Dave Martin (8%) with nearly half of voters still unsure who they prefer.

The November 7 election is 28 days away.