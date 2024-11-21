Houston mayor to announce plan to address homelessness

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and community leaders are set to lay out a plan on Thursday to address homelessness in the city.

Details of the mayor’s plan have not been released, but it is said to involve reducing the number of people sleeping on the streets, outreach, housing, enforcement and reclaiming public spaces.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

FOX 26 will livestream the press conference at 2 p.m.

Those in attendance will include representatives from the city’s Housing and Community Development Department, Mayor's Office of Public Safety & Homeland Security, Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County, Central Houston, Inc and The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD.