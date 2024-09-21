Houston mayor offers HPD escort for Waltrip High School to Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

The Brief Houston ISD's Waltrip High School Roaring Ram Band was offered the chance to perform at the 2025 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced he would offer an escort by Houston police for the band to New Orleans after safety concerns. Superintendent Mike Miles announced he would like to meet with Waltrip HS parents and other school officials to discuss more about the trip.



Houston Independent School District's Waltrip High School Roaring Ram Band was given the opportunity to perform at the 2025 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and Houston Mayor John Whitmire has offered a layer of security to ensure the students’ safety at the event.

Mayor Whitmire announced he is willing to provide an escort by the Houston Police Department for the band both to the Sugar Bowl and on their return trip home. "It would be the City’s honor to support the students in this way," Whitmire said.

The mayor's office also stated Police Chief Noe Diaz reached out to the Commander of Troop NOLA, the newly formed special unit of the Louisiana State Police responsible for overseeing New Orleans, and the Texas Department of Public Safety to add their support.

HISD's Division Leadership had safety concerns, but Superintendent Mike Miles says the HISD Police Department officers were assigned to travel with the bans and Principal Jeanette Cortez will serve as an additional chaperone.

Superintendent Miles expressed his excitement about the opportunity for the Roaring Ram Band and reassured parents that student safety is a priority. "As a proud band dad myself, I want to make sure the Roaring Ram Band can travel to the Sugar Bowl safely."

A meeting is scheduled at Waltrip High School next week between Division Superintendent Riddick, Principal Cortez, and the band's booster leadership to discuss logistics.

You can see the full statement from Superintendent Miles below:

"I am writing with exciting news. This morning, I learned about the amazing opportunity the Waltrip HS Ram Band has to perform at The 2025 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. I understand the Division Leadership had safety concerns about this trip, and while student safety and security is always our top priority, I am confident we can safeguard our students and provide them with this incredible opportunity. As a proud band dad myself, I want to make sure the Roaring Ram Band can travel to the Sugar Bowl safely. To this end, I am assigning HISD PD officers to travel with the band and Division Superintendent Riddick assigned Principal Jeanette Cortez to serve as an additional chaperone.

I know the Roaring Ram Band’s performance will be stupendous! It’s an honor for our band to show off the talents of HISD’s amazing students on such a special occasion.

Division Superintendent Riddick and Principal Cortez would like to meet with you this coming week at Waltrip HS to discuss this opportunity more and refine logistics. I look forward to tuning in live to see the Roaring Ram Band in action on January 1st."