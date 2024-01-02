Houston Mayor John Whitmire pledges to unite Houstonians, fight crime, improve services

After more than a half century battling for Houston at the state capitol, 74-year-old John Whitmire is now home for good and leading the City he's long loved.

"When I was approached by citizens to run for Mayor, they said, 'Whitmire, you can unite this city' and that's what I intend to do. There is much to do. I have no patience, no time to waste," said Whitmire at Tuesday's inauguration ceremony.

Fueling that sense urgency is Whitmire's burning desire to address the crisis of confidence felt by far too many, who fear crime in this community is uncontained and remains an ever present danger.

"My number one priority and the priority of Houstonians is public safety. If we do not address public safety, the other quality of life issues will not matter," said Whitmire.

Also perched atop Whitmire's agenda is a commitment to end seven years of festering labor impasse by delivering the city's long-suffering firefighters a fair contract.

"I will meet with the firemen tomorrow to begin negotiations to get them and the city out of court. It can be done. It must be done. You do not sue your first responders in John Whitmire's administration," said Whitmire.

Elected in landslide fashion as an agent of "change", Houston's 63rd Mayor vowed to personally recruit additional cops, better repair the city's ramshackle streets, remedy inconsistent trash pickup, and generate additional affordable housing.

"We are not going to kick the can down the road. We are going to handle the finances. We are going to reach across the aisle," said Whitmire in reference to relations with Republican leadership at the State Capitol.

Underscoring a willingness to listen and learn, Whitmire met face-to-face with every Houstonian who accepted his invitation to visit City Hall on the day of his inauguration.

"We are all public servants, each and every one of you, and to each and every Houstonian if you can hear my voice, whether you are ever on the ballot or not, I believe some day we are going to be judged. What did you do with your public service? We need you at the City of Houston, your support, your prayers," said Whitmire.

Whitmire says he and Police Chief Troy Finner will be meeting with dozens of law enforcement agencies operating in and around the city with the goal of generating an unprecedented level of cooperation.