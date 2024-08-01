Houston Mayor John Whitmire endorses Kamala Harris for president

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has announced who he is endorsing to become the next President of the United States.

On Thursday morning, Whitmire announced on his X feed that he is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his statement, Whitmire said, "As the Mayor of Houston, it is my honor to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. Her tough but smart on crime history assures me she is committed to public safety. She will be the partner I need to improve infrastructure and help Houston recover from recent disasters. We will drive Houston forward and ensure a brighter future for all Americans."

The endorsement comes after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race last month.