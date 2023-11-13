An undercover investigation into alleged prostitution at 1&1 Massage parlor yielded an arrest on Wednesday, November 8.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office, an investigator posing as a customer at the massage parlor was solicited for sex and/or sex acts by one female worker.

Xiu Qing He was arrested and charged. It was later found that she was not a licensed massage therapist.

A massage parlor can be used as a front by criminals for not only sex work but also for other illegal activities such as money laundering and human trafficking. Workers employed in the establishments can be victims of human trafficking through coercion, fraud, and false promises, among other things.

If you know of or suspect any person engaging in illegal activity, please call 281-376-3472 with any information.