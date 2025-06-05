Northeast Houston: Woman found dead in Marcus Street home; police seeking information

The Brief Police say a 52-year-old woman was found suffering from possible "blunt force trauma." One person at the scene was detained for questioning, but not arrested. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Police are seeking information after finding a woman dead in northeast Houston on Wednesday.

Woman found dead on Marcus Street

What we know:

At about 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police say they were called to an assault that was reported at 5532 Marcus Street, near Calvacade and Hoffman Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a woman with "what appeared to be blunt force trauma." Paramedics pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Officials at the scene said the alleged romantic partner of the victim came to the scene during the investigation. He was detained for questioning, but was not arrested.

What we don't know:

The woman has not been identified at this time. Police say she was 52 years old, but her identity has to be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, then her loved ones have to be notified.

No suspects have been identified either.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)