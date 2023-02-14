Officials have sentenced a Houston man to 20 years in prison for shooting an innocent bystander in a Kroger parking lot over in the Jersey Village area.

Kendrick Green, 37, was sentenced by a jury last week after he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kendrick Green (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

This after he shot J.D. Valdez, a local business owner, and father, who spoke with FOX 26 back in August 2021.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Green was driving a Lexus SUV with a woman he had been dating for about a month when they got into an argument. She reportedly wanted to be dropped off at home, and he did not want to take her there, officials said.

During the argument, court records state, Green brandished a handgun when they got to the Kroger in the 9100 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway a little before midnight.

From there, authorities said the woman ran into the grocery store and hid in the women's restroom.

Witnesses reportedly saw the 37-year-old shouting at the woman outside the grocery store and then at a man loading groceries, later identified as Valdez.

"He didn’t like what I was doing, was what he said," Valdez told us back in August 2021. "Before I knew it, I was hearing gunshots."'

Valdez's car was hit by at least eight bullets and tried to drive away from the scene but then went back for help.

Despite waiting months for surgery, Valdez survived his injuries and was able to testify in court.

"The citizens of Harris County are tired of gun violence, especially a case like this in which an incident of domestic abuse led to an innocent shopper being shot six times," DA Kim Ogg said in a statement. "Innocent people should not have to worry about being shot while putting their groceries in their car."

In addition to the 20 years in prison, Green was also given a $10,000 fine.