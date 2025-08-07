77-year-old fatally stabbed while biking to work in Houston's Second Ward

The Brief Anival Patricio Elvir Ortiz, 77, was stabbed and later died while riding his bike to work. Ortiz worked at The Spencer Company on North Drennan where he collapsed after a 10-15-minute bike ride after being stabbed. Concerned community members react to the news and share stories about dangerous encounters on the trail.



On Thursday in Houston’s Second Ward, one elderly man lost his life on the way to work while biking on a trail not far from Canal Street.

"It’s sad. We can’t even ride a bike no more? Or even try to get to work?" said Modesto Cadriel.

Houston crime: Man stabbed while biking on trail

What we know:

Anival Patricio Elvir Ortiz, a 77-year-old man, was biking a trail when he was attacked and stabbed just before 6 a.m.

Houston police say a white or Hispanic male in dark clothing came out of nowhere and stabbed Ortiz.

The incident was caught on surveillance footage.

Houston police say it’s about a 10-to-15-minute ride from where Ortiz was stabbed to The Spencer Company on North Drennan Street, his place of work, where he collapsed.

"He rode all the way to work. He collapsed at work. They called an ambulance, and he passed away at Memorial Herman Hospital," said Detective Sgt. Mark Holbrook. "He might not have realized his injuries were so severe, and he just kept riding his bike, and eventually he succumbed to his injuries."

HPD says the suspect left the area and was seen going south Lockwood that morning.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Citizens concerned about dangers along walking trail

What they're saying:

On the trip, we spoke to 2 people, one who didn’t want to be identified, but they both say this incident adds to a long list of violence happening here.

"On this bike trail right here there has always been problems. There has always been stabbings, there has always been shootings and fighting, people found here knocked out, passed out," said Lorenzo Cadriel."

"I noticed that when I would go for walks or when I would run that there was an increased presence of just people. Some of them were recreating just like I was," said the second neighbor. "The one incident that sort of changed the way that I felt about moving freely in the neighborhood was when I was walking on Canal and there was a gentleman that was approaching people with a machete."

Spencer Company statement

The other side:

The Spencer Company sent the following statement to FOX 26:

"We understand that one of our valued team members was attacked by an assailant on his way to work this morning, and he subsequently passed away due to his injuries. We are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation, and most importantly, our thoughts and prayers go out to our team members' family and friends during this difficult time."