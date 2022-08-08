Man shot in the back while someone tried to rob him, Houston police say

A man was shot in the back by someone who attempted to rob him in northwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Hollister.

According to police, the man, in his 50s, had been having an argument with his wife, so he went to the parking lot.

That’s where police say two males approached him, tried to rob him, and shot him when he refused.

It’s unclear if they got away with anything before fleeing on foot.

The man’s condition is not known at this time.