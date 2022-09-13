Man, 33, found shot on side of Houston road, dies at hospital

article

A man who was found shot on the side of the road in southwest Houston later died at the hospital, police say.

The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd.

Police say the 33-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that a white, newer model Jeep Renegade fled the scene at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.