A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death.

"He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon."

On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed along the 20900 block of Birnamwood Boulevard near Humble.

According to Truman’s mother, Jennifer, Brandon would have celebrated his 29th birthday this week.

"Nobody can understand why somebody would do that harsh to Brandon," said Forbes. "Shoot him, strip him naked, wrap him in a sheet, put him in a black trash bag, and then drive him to the dump site. Get out, pour gasoline on him, and set him on fire. Why would you go through all of that?"

Forbes says her son was shot twice and lit on fire. She isn’t sure why someone would do this to her son.

"What did Brandon do so bad that you had to go to that extent?" said Forbes. "You couldn’t just shoot him and leave him somewhere? You had to go above and beyond to [burn] his body and all of that. I just want to know why."

Forbes doesn’t live in Texas and homes her family can get justice soon.

If you have any information about this case, or know who is responsible, you’re urged to contact Houston Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477). You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

"I don’t know the truth about anything except he was shot and he was burned," said Forbes.