Houston man reacts after being followed home, robbed by two men

Only on FOX 26, a Houston man is speaking after he was followed home from an errand and robbed at his own house.



An aggravated robbery in action captured by a doorbell camera shows the moment Isaac Moore was attacked.



"I had blood just gushing everywhere, I was in shock," said Moore.



He tells FOX 26, since it was during the day, the robbers tried to do it as quick as they could.



Video shows the two men parked outside, Moore says as he was leaving the car, he could see them putting on their masks, so he tried to run inside.

But they caught up to him and robbed and assaulted in his own garage.



The two men were dressed in jeans and hoodies, both carrying guns, one armed with an AR-15 rifle and the other with a handgun.



"They hit me with a nice size gun right in my head," said Moore.



Moore said he was on his way home from a jewelry shop off of Richmond Avenue when he was followed.



As he was being dropped off by an Uber, he was attacked. Moore said he tried to comply, fearing for his life.



"I'm just happy I’m here. I just knew they were going to shoot me. I knew it," said Moore. "I thought this could never happen to me, but it was a big wake up call for me."

Houston police are now looking for two men and a black Dodge Charger.



"I’ve been traumatized because I play it over and over in my head," said Moore.



Isaac said the two men got away with some cash, a $30,000 watch and personal paperwork.



Crime Stoppers is asking if you know any information to contact them directly at 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.