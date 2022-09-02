Houston man offering $5,000 reward for safe return of English Bulldog stolen from his home

article

"It's been awful. Our dog, George, is part of the family," said Patrick Kendrick.

George is a 6-year-old champion purebred English Bulldog.

"He's a great dog. Bulldogs are super friendly, they'll go with anybody," Kendrick said. "He's a very happy, excitable dog. Even at six-years-old, he's very high energy."

On August 24, Kendrick says he arrived at his home in Independence Heights to find his garage door up.

"When I went inside, the dog was gone," he said. "We think George was specifically targeted. He's a beautiful dog, he's white, and he's very visible when he's playing in the yard."

Like most folks searching for missing or stolen pets, Kendrick turned to social media.

"We've had a lot of outreach by shelters and by rescues, and a lot of people that want to help," he said.

But Kendrick says he's gotten dozens of texts from scammers who say, 'I've got your dog,' and then tell you to click on a link.

Kendrick says he knew better.

"I can see where a lot of people would fall for something like that," he said. "Click on that link and immediately give the person access to their private information, their financial information."

Some texts claimed the dog is hurt or in bad health.

"I think it's horrible, it really is," said Kendrick. "Someone preying on someone else's emotional vulnerability."