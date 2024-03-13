A Houston man was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for the deadly shooting of an acquaintance in broad daylight in 2019, announced Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Cory Cornell Parker, 32, was convicted of murder by a Harris County jury after a four-day trial and was sentenced to 77 years in prison on Tuesday for killing 30-year-old Marcus Ealy on Aug. 22, 2019.

CRIME: Suspected serial rapist with HIV arrested in Carrollton; police police there are more victims

According to the Harris County DA's Office, Parker and Ealy had known each other since high school and ran into each other in the parking lot of a mutual friend’s apartment complex near Willowbrook Mall around 10:20 a.m. The motive behind Parker's actions remains unclear, but Ealy did not have any weapons when he was shot in the chest.

Cory Cornell Parker

Nearby neighbors saw Parker leaving the scene in a dark-blue 1980s-era Chevrolet Caprice after they heard the gunshot and ran to help Ealy.

Marcus Ealy

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office interviewed witnesses and charged Parker with murder. He was later arrested.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"Marcus Ealy was a great uncle and a beloved member of a large extended family who was a big part of the lives of a lot of kids, not just his own nieces and nephews," Assistant District Attorney Heather Axline said. "This was an absolutely senseless killing, and there’s no reason this young life should have been taken so abruptly."Parker must serve at least half of the prison sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Parker must serve at least half of his prison term before becoming eligible for parole.