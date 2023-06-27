Houston man killed in Rio Grande Valley rollover crash, ejected from vehicle

article

A Houston man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on Tuesday, officials said.

Combes Police Chief Patrick Quill told ABC affiliate KRGV-TV, the crash happened along the frontage road when the driver was speeding on Expressway 77.

That's when, according to Quill, the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to ‘leave the expressway.’

"At some point, the vehicle began to roll over, what appears to be several times, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle," Quill added.

Officials said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The man's name has not yet been released.