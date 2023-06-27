A shelter-in-place has been issued for a portion of Texas City due to an incident at Marathon GBR, city officials say.

All residents east of 146 are asked to shelter in place until an all-clear is given.

City officials did not provide details about the incident at the Marathon facility but said it was "currently in progress". The incident caused a heavy sulfur smell in the area.

Traffic has been closed on Loop 197 from Texas Avenue to the Texas City Wye, 5th Avenue south from Texas Avenue to 6th Street, and FM 519 east from SH 146 to Loop 197.

The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management says they are monitoring the situation in coordination with Texas City Emergency Management.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.