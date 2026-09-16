Houston man indicted for alleged Texas Medical Center kidnapping, stabbing

The Brief A 46-year-old man faces federal charges after allegedly kidnapping and stabbing a woman near the Houston Medical Center. Investigators say the victim was bound with zip ties and repeatedly stabbed during an attempted carjacking in a parking garage. The suspect faces up to life in federal prison if convicted.



The suspect who was arrested back in May for allegedly attacking a woman inside a Texas Medical Center Garage has officially been indicted by a grand jury.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas, Perry Bernard Green, 46, is charged with kidnapping and attempted carjacking.

Texas Medical Center stabbing attack in May

What we know:

Officials state Green attacked a woman inside Garage 1 on Fannin Street on May 11, holding her at knifepoint in an attempt to steal her vehicle. During the attack, he allegedly used zip ties to bind her hands before repeatedly stabbing and cutting her across her face, chest, arms, hands, and ankle.

Green made his initial appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray on Sept. 15. He remains in custody as he awaits trial.

If convicted on the federal kidnapping and attempted carjacking charges, he faces up to life in federal prison alongside a possible maximum fine of $250,000.