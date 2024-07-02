A man in his 70s was found dead inside his apartment in southwest Houston, prompting an investigation by the Houston Police Department (HPD).

Neighbors at the apartment complex in the 2000 block of Colquitt grew concerned after not hearing from the man and went to check on him. They saw through his window that he was lying on the ground and immediately called police.

The Houston Fire Department and HPD responded to the scene around 8:13 p.m. and forced entry into the residence. The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD homicide investigators and the crime scene unit are processing evidence and working to determine the cause of death, which may have involved a stabbing. The investigation is ongoing as authorities gather more information.