Houston man found guilty of stabbing his twin sister to death

A man accused of stabbing his twin sister to death when they were 17 years old has been found guilty of felony murder.

At the time of the deadly stabbing, Benjamin Elliott, now 21, had allegedly told investigators that he woke up in his sister’s bedroom with a knife in her neck and then realized he wasn’t dreaming.

Man charged with twin sister’s murder

The backstory:

Deputies responded to the home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court around 4:42 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2021.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly found Benjamin in one of the bedrooms performing CPR on his sister.

The sheriff’s office says the girl, who has been identified as 17-year-old Meghan Elliott, had multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead by EMS.

Investigators said they learned after reviewing 911 records that Benjamin had called and informed call takers that he had stabbed his sister.

Benjamin Elliott

According to documents read in court following his arrest, the teen allegedly told officers during an interview that he woke up in his sister’s bedroom with a knife in her neck.

According to the court documents, he reportedly said that when he realized he wasn’t dreaming, he removed the knife from her neck, turned on the light, applied pressure to the wound, and a few seconds later ran to his room to get his phone and call 911. He said he was given instructions to perform CPR.

Authorities say the siblings’ parents were sleeping in the home when the stabbing occurred.

What's next:

The punishment phase of the trial will begin on Tuesday morning.