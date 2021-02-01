Houston man dumps flammable liquid outside gas station and lights it on fire

New video posted publicly to Reddit shows a man igniting a Southwest Houston convenience store on fire.

The incident occurred on January 17 around 9 p.m. at the Sunrise Food Mart at Bissonnett and Woodfair Drive.

"This is the Alief area," said Froni Bradford, a customer. "It’s a rough area to be quite honest."

In the roughly 1-minute long public video, a man can be seen dumping a jug of possible gasoline along the side of the food mart. Moments later, he uses a match to ignite the liquid on fire. The building can be seen burning as the video ends.

"If I had seen that [in person], wow," said Dell Garrett, a customer. "It probably would have freaked me out quite a bit."

Burn marks were still noticeable outside the food mart on Monday.

The clerk at the convenience store wasn’t willing to speak on camera, but he claims the man who started the fire was not a customer. According to the clerk, he had never seen the man before.

Houston arson investigators say 35-year-old Jerome Swafford has been arrested and is currently being charged with arson.