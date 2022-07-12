Houston man accused of using drone to drop contraband at Beaumont federal jail

article

A Houston man is accused of using a drone to drop contraband on the property of a federal jail in Beaumont back in May.

According to FBI Houston, Davien Phillip Turner was arrested without incident on Tuesday.

"This case is a milestone for FBI Beaumont. It is the first federal prison drone drop arrest announced in Texas, and the third federal prison drone drop indictment announced nationwide."

"Today's arrest demonstrates the FBI's determination to disrupt and deter illegal drone drops on prison grounds. We will aggressively investigate any allegation of federal law violations."