Man, dog fatally struck by vehicle on Houston freeway

A man and a dog died after they were struck by a minivan while crossing a Houston freeway, police say.

The deadly crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday in the inbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway near Lockwood.

Police say the man, who had a dog with him, was apparently trying to cross the main lanes of the freeway when they were struck by a vehicle. The man and the dog both died.

The vehicle remained at the scene, and police determined that the driver was not intoxicated.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.