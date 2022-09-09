Man dies after apparently falling off back of vehicle, Houston police say

A man who died Thursday night appears to have fallen off the back of a vehicle, Houston police say.

The man was found injured in the 9500 block of West Montgomery Road around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say it appears the man may have grabbed onto the back of a vehicle while it was stopped at a red light, and then he held onto the moving vehicle for a bit before falling off.

There is no description of the vehicle at this time. The investigation into the man’s death continues.