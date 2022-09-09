Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after apparently falling off back of vehicle, Houston police say

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Man dies after apparently falling off moving car, Houston police say

Houston police say a man who died appears to have grabbed onto the back of a vehicle and then held on for a bit before falling off.

HOUSTON - A man who died Thursday night appears to have fallen off the back of a vehicle, Houston police say.

The man was found injured in the 9500 block of West Montgomery Road around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police say it appears the man may have grabbed onto the back of a vehicle while it was stopped at a red light, and then he held onto the moving vehicle for a bit before falling off.

There is no description of the vehicle at this time. The investigation into the man’s death continues.