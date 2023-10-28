New Caney man charged with murder after crashing car into driver during police chase

A man from New Caney is facing multiple charges after crashing his car into another driver, killing them, while evading police.

Bryson McClure, 29, is charged with felony Murder and Evading Arrest in Harris County after he led authorities on a chase Friday evening and crashed into an innocent driver near Highway 249.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, McClure was driving a white Ford F-250 in the 12700 block of Highway 99 eastbound feeder road at the Highway 249 intersection.

PREVIOUS STORY: Harris County chase leaves innocent driver dead after suspect crashes stolen car

Texas DPS requested assistance from HCSO as the vehicle McClure was driving was reported stolen from San Antonio. Deputies from HCSO arrived and attempted a traffic stop but McClure evaded the authorities and a nine-minute chase ensued.

The chase continued for about 14 miles, Harris County officials say, when McClure exited on Grand Parkway 99. Primary units weren't able to exit in time, so a second vehicle exited and continued on to the feeder.

A woman was going northbound on the feeder road at the 25500 block of Highway 249 at the 99 intersection in a Toyota 4Runner.

Authorities say McClure ran the red light at the intersection of Highway 99 and 249 and appeared to hit the Toyota on what appeared to be the driver's side. Court documents state McClure was operating the vehicle at 115 miles per hour.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Harris County sheriff's deputies eventually found the crash at the intersection. According to officials, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

McClure was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital -Woodlands to be treated for injuries. He was then arrested and charged.

According to court records, McClure is a repeat offender and was out on bond for three felonies in Bexar County and has had previous offenses in Galveston County and Montgomery County.

His bond was set to $100,000 on the evading arrest charge and $350,000 on the murder charge.

This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff`s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.