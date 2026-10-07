Houston man charged after child pornography allegedly found on his devices

The Brief Nathan Mayo was arrested and charged after an investigation connected him to child sexual exploitation files in an online account. Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from Mayo's home, where a forensic examination revealed child sexual exploitation material. The Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, with bond set at $300,000.



A Houston man has been arrested by Harris County authorities following an investigation into child sexual exploitation materials.

Nathan Mayo, 44, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and his bond has been set to $300,000.

Nathan Mayo

Search warrant leading to arrest

What we know:

The Criminal Investigations Division of Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office received information about child sexual exploitation media files stored in an online account. Through the use of search warrants and legal processes, constable detectives identified Nathan Mayo as the alleged source of the files.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at Mayo’s apartment located on Seattle Slew Drive in northwest Houston near Jersey Village. During the search, detectives recovered multiple electronic devices.

According to the search warrant, multiple files were found on the devices and in accounts linked to Mayo showing child sexual abuse material. The children in the files ranged from ages 7 to 13.

Court documents report Mayo was employed at Memorial Hermann Health System as a client management computer analyst. We have reached out to Memorial Hermann for a statement and are waiting to hear back.