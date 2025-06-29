Houston man carjacked at gunpoint after withdrawing money from ATM, police say

article

The Brief A Houston man was carjacked at home after a suspect hid in his truck bed at an ATM and ambushed him. The suspect forced the victim into the truck, drove a short distance, then kicked him out before leading police on a high-speed chase. The chase ended in a crash with non-life-threatening injuries.



Houston police say a suspect hid in the bed of a man's truck while he withdrew money from an ATM and then carjacked him.

Houston carjacking, police chase

Houston police were called to an aggravated robbery and kidnapping near 8200 Broadway around midnight.

Police say as the victim was withdrawing money from an ATM a suspect climbed into the bed of his truck.

After the victim drove home, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's keys, money and phone.

The suspect eventually pushed the victim into the truck and drove away with him inside.

After driving for about a half-mile, the suspect kicked the man out of the truck and drove away.

Shortly after, Houston police spotted the vehicle and a chase started.

The suspect, driving at high speeds, eventually crashed into another vehicle after drifting into the oncoming lanes of traffic at the intersection of Telephone Road and Dixie Drive.

The suspect and passengers in the vehicle that was hit were taken to the hospital.

None of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Police are working to determine the charges for the suspect.

The suspect has not been publicly identified at this time.

Texas 'jugging' robberies

Big picture view:

Texas lawmakers are cracking down on jugging, a trending crime across the state of Texas.

Jugging is the act of following a person from a bank or ATM with the intent to steal the funds at another location from the victim's vehicle.

House Bill 1902 was signed into law earlier this month, making jugging a state jail felony effective September 1.

Jugging could also be enhanced to a third or first-degree felony based on the severity of the crime.

The crime carries penalties of 180 days in jail and up to $10,000 in fines or even life in prison if it becomes a first-degree felony.