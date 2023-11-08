Houston man arrested for alleged $15 million warranty deed scam doesn't appear for arraignment, warrant issued

A Houston man who was arrested in connection with a $15 million warranty scam update is a wanted man again, according to officials.

Officials said Timothy Willard was supposed to be arraigned in court on Wednesday, however, he was a no show in court.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made in alleged warranty deed scam

We're told the District Attorney's office filed a motion to forfeit his bond, and the judge signed the bond.

Willard is already facing a first-degree felony charge for forgery and aggregate theft exceeding $300,000 after deputies say his criminal scheme involved falsifying signatures on warranty deeds on property owned by others. Using fake signatures, he bought their properties at significantly lower prices and resold them below market value, according to authorities. These properties were scattered across Houston, including River Oaks.

According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, one of the properties Willard is accused of stealing belonged to his 32-year-old father.

A warrant is expected to be issued for Willard's arrest.