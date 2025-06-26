Houston man allegedly posed as ICE agent to rob man during fake traffic stop
HOUSTON - A man has been charged after allegedly posing as an ICE agent to rob a man during a fake traffic stop in Houston.
According to court records, Guliano Christopher Thomson, 37, has been charged with robbery and impersonating a public servant.
The backstory:
Houston police said officers were called to Skyline Drive around 1 a.m. Monday for a robbery.
According to court records, Thomson allegedly pulled a man over and flashed a badge, presenting himself as a federal agent for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He allegedly then robbed the man of his cash and ID.
Police say they took the suspect into custody during a traffic stop along Wichita Street in Third Ward the next day.
ICE responds
What they're saying:
An ICE spokesperson shared a statement with FOX 26 saying, in part, "This action is not only dangerous, but illegal. Imposters can be charged with various criminal offenses both at the state/local level, as well as federally."
How to spot a fake officer
What you can do:
FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann spoke to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen for tips on spotting a fake officer.
- Make sure the "officer's" patrol car has proper markings.
- Check the person's uniform to see if they have official patches. You can ask the "officer" to show you their patches to prove what agency they're with.
- Ask the officer for their official department ID.
- If the "officer" refuses to prove what agency they're with, call 911 to confirm if there is any police activity happening in your location.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County court records and Houston police. Tips on spotting a fake officer came from Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.