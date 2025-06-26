Houston man allegedly posed as ICE agent to rob man during fake traffic stop

The Brief Guliano Christopher Thomson, 37, has been charged with robbery and impersonating a public servant. He allegedly posed as an ICE agent during a fake traffic stop to rob a man. He was arrested the next day.



A man has been charged after allegedly posing as an ICE agent to rob a man during a fake traffic stop in Houston.

According to court records, Guliano Christopher Thomson, 37, has been charged with robbery and impersonating a public servant.

The backstory:

Houston police said officers were called to Skyline Drive around 1 a.m. Monday for a robbery.

According to court records, Thomson allegedly pulled a man over and flashed a badge, presenting himself as a federal agent for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He allegedly then robbed the man of his cash and ID.

Police say they took the suspect into custody during a traffic stop along Wichita Street in Third Ward the next day.

ICE responds

What they're saying:

An ICE spokesperson shared a statement with FOX 26 saying, in part, "This action is not only dangerous, but illegal. Imposters can be charged with various criminal offenses both at the state/local level, as well as federally."

How to spot a fake officer

What you can do:

FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann spoke to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen for tips on spotting a fake officer.

Make sure the "officer's" patrol car has proper markings.

Check the person's uniform to see if they have official patches. You can ask the "officer" to show you their patches to prove what agency they're with.

Ask the officer for their official department ID.

If the "officer" refuses to prove what agency they're with, call 911 to confirm if there is any police activity happening in your location.