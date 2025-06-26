Expand / Collapse search

Houston man allegedly posed as ICE agent to rob man during fake traffic stop

By
Published  June 26, 2025 12:22pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of posing as ICE officer during Houston robbery

The Brief

    • Guliano Christopher Thomson, 37, has been charged with robbery and impersonating a public servant.
    • He allegedly posed as an ICE agent during a fake traffic stop to rob a man.
    • He was arrested the next day.

HOUSTON - A man has been charged after allegedly posing as an ICE agent to rob a man during a fake traffic stop in Houston.

Robbery suspect allegedly impersonated ICE agent

According to court records, Guliano Christopher Thomson, 37, has been charged with robbery and impersonating a public servant.

The backstory:

Houston police said officers were called to Skyline Drive around 1 a.m. Monday for a robbery.

According to court records, Thomson allegedly pulled a man over and flashed a badge, presenting himself as a federal agent for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He allegedly then robbed the man of his cash and ID. 

Police say they took the suspect into custody during a traffic stop along Wichita Street in Third Ward the next day.

ICE responds

What they're saying:

An ICE spokesperson shared a statement with FOX 26 saying, in part, "This action is not only dangerous, but illegal. Imposters can be charged with various criminal offenses both at the state/local level, as well as federally."

How to spot a fake officer

What you can do:

FOX 26's Jillian Hartmann spoke to Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen for tips on spotting a fake officer.

  • Make sure the "officer's" patrol car has proper markings. 
  • Check the person's uniform to see if they have official patches. You can ask the "officer" to show you their patches to prove what agency they're with.
  • Ask the officer for their official department ID.
  • If the "officer" refuses to prove what agency they're with, call 911 to confirm if there is any police activity happening in your location.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County court records and Houston police. Tips on spotting a fake officer came from Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston