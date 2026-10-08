Houston man allegedly bit off father-in-law’s finger during altercation

The Brief Houston man Huy Nguyen is charged with injury to elderly with serious bodily injury. Nguyen allegedly bit off his father-in-law's fingertip during an altercation. His bond was set at $150,000.



A Houston man was arrested after allegedly biting off a piece of his father-in-law's finger during an altercation, according to court records.

Huy Nguyen is charged with injury to elderly with serious bodily injury out of Fort Bend County and his bond was set at $150,000 for the incident.

Man accused of biting off finegrtip

The backstory:

According to court records, sheriff's deputies were called to the family's home in the Southwest Houston area near Mission Bend on Aug. 26.

Nguyen told the deputy he called authorities after he had gotten into an argument with his wife, documents state. Nguyen's father-in-law was upset about what he had said to his daughter.

The wife came out of the home and told deputies Nguyen bit off the tip of her father's middle finger on his left hand.

Deputies reported they went into the home and saw the father-in-law was missing the tip of his finger, which was bleeding. A plastic zip tie was being used as a tourniquet on the father-in-law's finger. The fingertip was found, and the family was told to preserve it.

The father-in-law was taken to the hospital by EMS first responders who arrived at the scene.

The wife claimed she got into an argument with Nguyen after he started yelling at her for feeding her child chicken after 10 p.m., documents report. Nguyen's father-in-law intervened, telling Nguyen to "shut up" and stop yelling.

Nguyen would later tell police through translation by his nephew that he grabbed his father-in-law's arm and bit his fingertip off before leaving the home.