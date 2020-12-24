Houston malls packed with last-minute shoppers ahead of Christmas day

Last-minute shoppers rushed to Houston area shopping malls Thursday ahead of Christmas.

"There’s a chill in the air," said Charlie Morton. "A few people are staying home, warming up by a fire, but we’re doing some last-minute Christmas shopping."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping malls and retail stores were crowded on Christmas Eve. Sky FOX video shows a packed Memorial City Mall parking lot.

Inside, large crowds of people could be seen shopping while wearing face masks.

"It was pretty crowded," said Myracle Randolph. "There were a lot of people in there, trying to get their last-minute gifts. I’m like, it’s corona ya’ll, go home, so I can get my stuff."

The 2020 holiday shopping season was unlike any before. Masks are now required inside Texas shopping malls, even Santa has been seen wearing a face covering.

"It’s been a crazy [year], said Noah Sakombi. "We’ve got work. The pandemic and all of that. Tomorrow is Christmas, it’s still a holiday. I’ve got to make sure all of my nieces and sisters are happy. So, I came out here to do some last-minute shopping."

"We’re all meant to be together in the season," said Morton. "We try to be safe, but we put love above all else."

While so much has changed in 2020, Christmas continues to bring people together; even if that means 6-feet apart.

"It’s not about just gift-giving, it’s about being together, keeping the hope alive," said Sakombi. "Hopefully by this time next year, everything is normal and we can all gather again."