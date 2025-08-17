North Houston: Shooting victim found dead by girlfriend after suspicious FaceTime call, police say
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after someone was found dead by his girlfriend in north Houston, police say.
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting call at about 9 p.m. Saturday around the 7400 block of North Main Street.
According to Houston Police Lieutenant Khan, the victim was on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend while seated at a bus stop.
While on the call, another male approached the victim, and they had a "friendly conversation." Police say the victim then suddenly started running, and the call got quiet.
The girlfriend tracked his location via iPhone, then found her boyfriend deceased, lying in a grassy area nearby.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no information on any suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police