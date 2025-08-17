North Houston: Shooting victim found dead by girlfriend after suspicious FaceTime call, police say

The Brief Police say the victim was approached by someone else while on the phone with his girlfriend. The victim allegedly started running while on FaceTime, then the call got quiet. The victim's girlfriend tracked his location and found him dead near the initial scene.



An investigation is underway after someone was found dead by his girlfriend in north Houston, police say.

Houston crime: Girlfriend finds victim dead

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call at about 9 p.m. Saturday around the 7400 block of North Main Street.

According to Houston Police Lieutenant Khan, the victim was on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend while seated at a bus stop.

While on the call, another male approached the victim, and they had a "friendly conversation." Police say the victim then suddenly started running, and the call got quiet.

The girlfriend tracked his location via iPhone, then found her boyfriend deceased, lying in a grassy area nearby.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information on any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)