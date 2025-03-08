Timbergrove Heights residents frustrated by ongoing mail theft caught on camera

article

Residents of Houston's Timbergrove Heights are expressing frustration after months of dealing with mail theft, with little response from the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

"I want to see them get caught"

What they're saying:

Residents in Timbergrove Heights have been facing mail theft for approximately four months, with perpetrators caught on camera stealing from mailboxes. Jacob, the board president of Timbergrove Heights, shared the community's concerns.

"It's been rough. We've had neighbors with tax returns stolen, fraudulent credit cards, and other fraud," Jacob said.

The thefts have been captured on surveillance cameras, showing individuals opening mailboxes and taking their contents.

"I want to see them get caught. They somehow got a hold of the mail key. I don’t know if it’s something happening internally at the post office, but it’s obviously a pretty big deal," Jacob added.

Residents have reached out to USPS for assistance, as mail theft is a federal crime, which limits the involvement of local law enforcement, like the Houston Police Department.

"I reached out to Houston police on their non-emergency line, and they told me it wasn’t their jurisdiction because it’s a federal crime," Jacob explained.

Despite multiple attempts to contact USPS via phone and email, Jacob has yet to receive a response.

"I reached out to USPS twice by email, once by phone. I have yet to hear back from them," he said.

Latest theft incidents

Timeline:

Mail thefts at the residence have been ongoing since November 2024, according to Jacob.

November 2024: Jacob and his wife never received a $100 check.

November 2024 - January 2025: Various neighbors took to a Facebook group to report missing mail. The board of directors placed a camera in the window of a neighbor's house.

February 16: Video shows two women on foot stealing mail. No vehicle or plate number.

On March 7: Video shows a Hyundai entering the neighborhood and parked in front of the mailboxes. A single female was seen stealing mail. Video of vehicle and partial license plate caught on camera.

What's next:

Fox 26 also reached out to USPS via email regarding these allegations but did not receive a response in time for this report.

What you can do:

If you believe to be a victim of theft you can file a claim with USPIS here and USPS here